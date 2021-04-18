IPL 2021: Trent Boult lauds Jasprit Bumrah after win, calls him 'best death bowler'

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult has lauded fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah as one of the best in the business when it comes to bowling in death overs. Bumrah bowled the 18th over for Mumbai and had just 21 runs to defend with one more over remaining. Bumrah bowled an amazing spell as he dismissed set batsman Vijay Shankar and kept 16 runs to defend in the last over, which is lately being bowled by Boult. The New Zealand pacer came in and bowled Hyderabad out, helping Mumbai seal the game by 13 runs. After the match, Boult said Bumrah makes his job a lot easier, adding "I personally believe he is one of the best bowlers in death overs".

"It's great to see a guy like that operate. How clear he is with what he is doing with the ball throughout the whole spell. But at the death, I personally believe he is one of the best bowlers in death overs. He makes my job a lot easier but it's nice to be on the right side of those situations and hopefully, we can get a bit of momentum in the tournament. It's hard to pinpoint one performance there. A lot of credit to the whole side for hanging in there. We knew we were a few runs short of the par score. But we also knew that this is a pitch where you can fight. I thought a couple of direct hits from Hardik and three wickets from Rahul were really important when we were bowling. And then Bumrah there, bowling his four overs for only 14 was pretty amazing," Boult said at the post-match press conference.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have bowled the majority of the death overs together in the IPL ever since the New Zealand pacer has joined the Mumbai camp in place of legendary Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga.

SRH vs MI

After winning the toss, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bat first and put up a target of 151 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Quinton de Kock with his 39-ball 40, Rohit Sharma with 25-ball 32, and Kieron Pollard with 22-ball 35 helped Mumbai reach a defendable total. When SRH came to bat in the second inning, the opening partnership between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow was looking formidable but once wickets started falling it became difficult for the Orange Army to chase down the low total, which has now become an average first inning score at the venue in IPL 2021. Except for Bairstow, Warner, and Vijay Shankar, no other SRH batsmen found a way to score some runs.

