IPL 2021: Trent Boult Provides Important Health Update On Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians star pacer Trent Boult has shared some important health updates on Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of their clash against IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Boult, while speaking to the press, said that the duo is recovering well but he is not sure if they will play against KKR tomorrow. Boult said that Sharma and Pandya were excluded from the final XI against Chennai Super Kings because the team management wanted them to provide some extra rest. Boult also hoped for their quick return in the squad, calling them "vital members of Mumbai's playing XI".

"They are both recovering very well. In terms of their selection for the next game, I'm not too sure what's going on there. But I know day by day, they are improving. It was probably more of a precaution to let them have that extra bit of rest the other night against Chennai. They are obviously two vital players in Mumbai's playing XI line-up and we're desperate to get them back. So, fingers crossed that they are good and ready to go over the next couple of games," Boult said in his virtual press conference.

What did coach Mahela say?

Sharma and Pandya did not take part in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, which was the opening game of IPL 2021 second phase. Mumbai's head coach Mahela Jayawardene had said that Sharma was rested as a precautionary measure to give him some rest after a hectic Test schedule against England. Jayawardene further confirmed that Pandya was not included in the starting XI because he had developed a little niggle while training. Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard was handed charge of Mumbai Indians in Sharma's absence.

Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. Batting first, Chennai players lost some early wickets to find themselves in trouble at 24-4. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad along with Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo managed to steady Chennai's innings, taking the side to 156 runs in 20 overs. Mumbai was then restricted for 136 runs by CSK bowlers. While CSK went to the top of the points table with the win, Mumbai still hangs by a thin thread on the fourth position.

(Image: PTI/IPL/BCCI)