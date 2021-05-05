IPL 2021: Two bookies arrested for using fake accreditation cards to enter RR-SRH game

Two bookies have been arrested for entering Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 2, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The bookies illegally entered the stadium using fake accreditation cards, for which they have been arrested and sent to police remand for five days. According to news agency ANI, the bookies have been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the Epidemic Disease Act, which is currently being used to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease in India.

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was played in the afternoon of May 2, turned out to be the penultimate game of IPL 2021 before the postponement of the remainder of the season. The match was the first of the two games played on Sunday before the season was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. On Monday, the IPL governing council had to reschedule the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore after two players from the KKR camp tested positive for the disease.

However, the IPL GC on Tuesday decided to postpone the cash-rich tournament indefinitely after a few players and support staff returned positive results from different bio-bubbles, triggering panic amongst the stakeholders. As of Wednesday, the IPL stands postponed until further notice. Many have already left the bio-bubble to reunite with their families, while some are awaiting confirmation from their respective governments to enter home countries, mainly the Australian players.

IPL in UAE?

It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup if the situation remains grim in India. BCCI has assured that the 14th edition of the IPL will be completed before going into the next season in 2022.

