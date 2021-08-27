IPL 2021 UAE: Punjab Kings Sign Adil Rashid To Replace Jhye Richardson In Second Leg

Punjab Kings have signed their second replacement player for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. England spinner Adil Rashid will fill up for Australian pacer Jhye Richardson in the tournament's UAE leg, scheduled to start on Sunday, 19 September. This will be Rashid's first stint in the cash-rich league.

The England leg spinner went unsold in the auction held earlier this year. The tournament which was played in India was suspended after cases of coronavirus emerged inside the bio bubble, and rescheduled to take place in the UAE.

IPL 2021 UAE: Adil Rashid joins Punjab Kings

According to ESPNCricinfo Adil Rashid has been signed as the replacement for Australian quick Jhye Richardson. The England player will join PBKS on 8 September in Dubai and will be available for the entire second phase of the tournament. The Kings will land in Dubai on 29 August and undergo the mandatory six-day hotel quarantine before starting their training. The Kings already have legspinners M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi and finger spinning options in Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar and Harpreet Brar but given the experience that Rashid has at the international level, the team is likely to benefit from it especially on the large grounds in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

IPL 2021 UAE: Nathan Ellis to play for PBKS

Nathan Ellis who recently made his debut for Australia was signed by Punjab Kings to replace Riley Meredith who decided to skip the second leg of IPL 2021. Ellis had three franchises chasing his signature however it was PBKS who won the race to sign him for the second leg.

Ellis made his international debut for Australia during the Bangladesh tour in which he took a hattrick in his debut match. Recently, the pacer was named as one of three Australian reserve players for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will immediately follow the IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 Phase 2

A total of 31 matches will be played in IPL's UAE leg. The second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 will begin with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, and Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 8 October. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on 10 October with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, and the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on 11 October and 13 October, respectively.