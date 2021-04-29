IPL 2021: Umpire Nitin Menon Pulls Out Of League After Mother & Wife Test COVID Positive

Umpire Nitin Menon is the latest to pull out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after few players announced their exit mid-season due to concerns regarding rising COVID-19 cases. According to news agency ANI, which cited a BCCI official as the source, the reason behind Menon's decision to pull out of IPL 2021 is that his wife and mother have tested positive for COVID-19. Menon's standing duties will be assigned to backups, who will take his place in the upcoming games.

"Nitin's mother and wife have tested positive for coronavirus and that is why he had to pull out. We hope they have a speedy recovery and we are always with him for any help that is needed. The backups that we have will be used in the games that were assigned to him," ANI quoted the BCCI source as saying.

According to reports, former Australian pacer Paul Reiffel, who is now a member of ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires and was officiating in IPL 2021, has also withdrawn from the ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament. As per reports, Reiffel fears that he would not be able to return home due to restrictions imposed by the Australian government on travellers from India. Earlier, Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his exit from IPL 2021 citing COVID-19 as a reason. Ashwin said his family members are putting up a fight against COVID-19 and he wants to be with them in this critical situation. The Chennai bowler said that he would return to the league if the situation improves.

Several international players, mostly Australian recruits, have already left the league mid-season to return back home amidst rising C OVID-19 cases in India. Australia on Tuesday announced a ban on passenger flights from India until May 15, which is also one of the reasons behind players' decision to leave the league midway. Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are amongst the players who have left the tournament. Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone have also left India citing "personal reasons".

COVID-19 in India

India is currently witnessing the peak of the outbreak as more people are coming out positive in the ongoing second wave. India registered over 3,80,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, which is the eighth consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases in the country. According to data provided by the government, over 3,600 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 on April 28. India has registered 18 million cases so far, of which 2 lakh people have lost their lives. India is running its vaccination programme since January but the sudden surge in cases has scarred the success achieved by doctors and other healthcare professionals over the past few months.

(Image Credit: Twitter/BCCI)

