IPL 2021: 'Used Bricks From Construction Site As Wickets,' Pant Recalls Childhood Memories

Delhi Capitals stars Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have recalled great childhood experiences of playing cricket. Pant and Iyer are seen ruminating about their early days and telling intriguing tales in a video released by DC on social media.

Delhi are having an outstanding season in the IPL 2021, as they are now second on the points table after winning eight of their first 11 games. Pant and Iyer have been instrumental in DC's success throughout the years, and they will now be vying for the title.

Meanwhile, in a video shared by the team, Pant and Iyer have shared some interesting tales about their childhood days of playing cricket. DC skipper Pant stated that he and his colleagues used to build wickets out of bricks found on construction sites.

“There was an open area near my house in Roorkee, where I grew up. Around the area, there was always some sort of construction going on. So we used to gather bricks from the construction site and build wickets out of them by arranging them horizontally before playing matches,” said Rishabh Pant.

Pant also joked about how he would run off with his bat after getting out and he misses those days of playing cricket. “Sometimes, I used to get out. And, because the bat being used was mostly mine, I used to take my bat and run away. I really miss these memories of childhood,” added Pant.

Reaching IPL finals last year was the best moment of my professional career, claims Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who guided Delhi Capitals to their first-ever final in IPL 2020 claimed that it was the best moment of his professional career. He also added that he used to enjoy the little fights and cheating during his early playing days.

“I really enjoyed the fights when I played amateur cricket because no one actually knows to play and then they just start cheating and fight against each other. That is definitely one of the memorable moments. At the professional level, I would say reaching the (IPL) finals last year,” said Shreyas Iyer.

Pant replaced Iyer as the skipper of DC after the latter was ruled out of the first phase of IPL 2021 due to injury. Iyer has 91 runs to his name so far in three games whereas Pant has scored 311 runs in 11 matches. Delhi will be highly dependent on this duo to clinch their maiden IPL title.

