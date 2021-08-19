IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti To Clear Fitness Test Before Flying To UAE

Varun Chakravarthy and Kamlesh Nagarkoti of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have arrived at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to prove their fitness before flying to the UAE for the second round of the IPL 2021. According to InsideSport, which cited a familiar source, Chakravarthy and Nagarkoti are doing rehab cum fitness regimens and once they receive their fit certificates from the NCA staff, they will be cleared to fly to the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021.

This comes a day after another source confirmed that Indian batsman Shubman Gill has recovered from his shin injury and is ready to join the KKR camp ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise also confirmed the same on Monday as it shared a picture of Shubman Gill featuring his 2018 World Cup-winning colleague Kamlesh Nagarkoti and wrote, "My Karan, Arjun have returned." (Mere Karan-Arjun Wapis Aagaye)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished the first leg of IPL 2021 at the number seven position and will look to bounce back when the season resumes in the UAE in September. KKR won just two out of the first seven matches during the initial stage of the competition. If the two-time champions lose a couple of more games in the second leg of IPL 2021, their campaign will officially end for this edition of the cash-rich league.

The remaining matches of the IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned with positive COVID-19 results during the first leg of the tournament in India early in May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Kolkata Knight Riders will resume IPL 2021 with a match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

