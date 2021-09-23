IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer Displays Explosive Skills Ahead Of KKR Vs MI Match | Watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL 2021 UAE leg with a crushing win over the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. After bowling out RCB for just 92 runs, KKR chased down the target with nine wickets to spare. Opener Shubman Gill missed out on his half-century after being dismissed at 48 runs. However, it was Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten knock of 41 runs in his debut match which caught everyone's eye.

The left-hander played fearless cricketing shots, especially the switch hit, which he used effectively. The Kolkata Knight Riders' next IPL 2021 match will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians who are in need of a victory after losing their first match of the UAE leg to Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer explosive shots during practice ahead of KKR vs MI clash

In a video posted by Kolkata Knight Riders on their social media platform, Venkatesh Iyer can be seen going after the Knight Rider pacers, especially Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting. The youngster was brutal against Cutting hitting down the ground and over a short third man. Even Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti had to face the brunt of Venkatesh Iyer's explosive batting. The highlight of the innings was Venkatesh Iyer hitting a switch hit shot to Ben over the wicketkeeper's head.

Who is Venkatesh Iyer?

Indore-born Venkatesh Iyer plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit. The 26-year-old cricketer was bought by the KKR during the IPL 2021 mini auctions. Iyer got his debut cap after he delivered a stellar performance of 198 runs in 146 balls for Madhya Pradesh in their Vijay Harare Trophy Group B match against Punjab.

Apart from being a brilliant batter, Iyer was good in academics too. As per ESPNcricinfo, Venkatesh Iyer enrolled for a B.Com degree, alongside a chartered accountancy degree. He even topped in the intermediate examinations in 2016. However, Iyer decided to give priority to his cricketing career when the chance of attempting CA finals came. In 2018, Iyer also got a well-paid job in the accounting firm Deloitte in Bengaluru. However, Iyer did not take the offer and in December that year, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Madhya Pradesh.

Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard

The Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers completely dominated the RCB batting line-up, bowling them out for a total score of 92. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the chief performer with the ball in the KKR vs RCB game returning figures of 3/13. Andre Russel also joined the party picking three wickets and conceding only nine runs in three overs. KKR chased down the total with ease in just 10 overs with nine wickets to spare.