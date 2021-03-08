IPL 2021 Venues Impact: KXIP To Shift Training Camp To Mumbai, CSK To Follow Suit

The IPL schedule 2021 is out and it is already leading to a lot of changes in teams' plans for the extravaganza that begins later this year. The BCCI's decision to do away with home venues for teams and keep games limited to just six venues - in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Delhi - in order to prevent the need for excessive travel and to simplify life in the bio bubble, has caused at least two teams to rectify their plans for the pre-season training camps that they had scheduled. These two teams include the Chennai Super Kings and the newly minted Punjab Kings.

IPL 2021 dates and schedule: CSK and PBKS to move camp to Mumbai

The Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings have both indicated that into account the fact that there will be no home and away games this year, they will be shifting their bases to Mumbai for the IPL 2021 season. With CSK's first game slotted to take place in Mumbai on April 10 and Punjab's opening game taking place on April 12, both teams will hope to get a feel of the playing conditions in the state before they begin their campaigns for 2021 - a rather surprising move considering the increase in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra in recent weeks.

Talking to InsideSport, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan said that while the team is beginning its camp in Chennai on March 9, plans are underway to discuss a possible shift to Mumbai. Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon echoed this sentiment, saying that the team has discussed shifting their bases through the course fo the tournament in order to help players 'acclimatize' to the conditions in Mumbai and wherever else they are due to have a long stay. He also added that it wouldn't make sense to camp in Mohali when most of the team's matches are slated to take place elsewhere.

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021. The first match of the season will see defending champions and five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The initial weeks of the tournament will not have any spectators.

CSK IPL schedule 2021

10-04 - vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

16-04 - vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

19-04 - vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

21-04 - vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

25-04 - vs Royal Challengers, Mumbai, 3.30 pm

28-04 - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi, 7.30 pm

01-05 - vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi, 7.30 pm

05-05 - vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi, 7.30 pm

07-05 - vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi, 7.30 pm

09-05 - vs Punjab Kings, Bangalore, 3.30 pm

12-05 - vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bangalore, 7.30 pm

16-05 - vs Mumbai Indians, Bangalore, 7.30 pm

21-05 - vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

23-05 - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

