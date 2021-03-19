Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Vi To Emulate Airtel, Jio For Live Stream; Offer Fans These New Recharge Plans

Fans in India will be able to stream the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) matches live free of cost with the latest, special Vi recharge plans.

Written By
Aditya Desai
IPL 2021

The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league is inching closer and there seems to be a significant buzz around the competition as it is set to return to India after the previous season has to be played in the UAE due to the coronavirus situation in India. While the matches will be played behind closed doors, fans can still relish the cricketing action from their television or phone screens. Taking a cue from their competitors Airtel and Jio, Vodafone Idea has also announced their IPL VI plans 2021 thought which they will provide free live streaming of the IPL 2021 matches to its users.   

IPL VI offer: VI plans 2021 for IPL 

IPL VI Offer 1- INR 401 VI IPL recharge plan-

  • 28 days of validity
  • 100GB of 4G data + 16 GB additional data (daily consumption limit of 3 GB) 
  • Free voice calls 

IPL VI Offer 2- INR 601 VI IPL recharge plan-

IPL VI Offer 3- INR 501 VI IPL recharge plan-

IPL VI Offer 4- INR 801 VI IPL recharge plan-

  • 84 days of validity

  • 300 GB of 4G data + 48 GB additional data (daily consumption limit of 3 GB) 

  • Free voice calls 

VI have announced their association with Disney+ Hotstar, through which they will provide their users with free live streaming of the IPL 2021 matches. It is worth mentioning that the users will not have access to Disney+ originals or the HBO content through this plan, and moreover, they will also not be provided with an ad-free experience. It is expected that the company will go also roll-out its new IPL VI advertisement soon. The IPL VI advertisement has been much awaited over the years by the tournament's fans.

IPL 2021 schedule - 

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event on Sunday. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. Here is the complete IPL 2021 schedule -

Image source: IPL Twitter 

 

 

     

    First Published:
