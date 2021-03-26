IPL 2021: Virat Kohli And Devdutt Padikkal Opening Combo Excites RCB's Mike Hesson

Quick links:
The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is set to commence on April 9 in Chennai. The opening match will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The RCB franchise will have a new opening combo this season in the form of captain Kohli and rising star Devdutt Padikkal.
Virat Kohli opened the innings for India alongside his deputy Rohit Sharma in the fifth T20I against England. Both batsmen slammed sparkling half-centuries as the ‘Men in Blue’ went on to win the match and the series by a 3-2 margin. After India’s win, Kohli confirmed that he will also be opening the innings for the RCB in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.
As part of RCB’s ‘Bold Diaries’, the franchise recently shared a two-minute video on their social media platforms. In the video, RCB’s Director of cricket operations Mike Hesson said that he is looking forward to seeing Virat opening the batting with young Devdutt Padikkal. He was of the opinion that their left-right combination will be beneficial for the side.
Hesson was also all praise for captain Virat Kohli, saying he is a “phenomenal” player especially after getting through the powerplay overs. He added that if Kohli “bats at the top, it's a slightly different structure and as I said, that helped determine our auction planning as well”. Even though the RCB skipper revealed his opening plans after India’s T20I series win, Hesson stated that it was something they had been planning about even before the IPL 2021 auction.
Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli to open for RCB in Vivo IPL 2021— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2021
Mike Hesson talks about Virat opening the batting, and ABD still being a wicket-keeping option for the team heading into the all-important IPL season!#IPL2021 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/TNFSlEtkEN
On January 20, the RCB franchise retained 14 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of all RCB players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.
The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! ðŸ¤©— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021
Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?ðŸ¤”#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.