IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Consoles 'broken' Ishan Kishan As MI Batsman Struggles To Find Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday registered a comprehensive victory and defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. Although many positive outcomes emerged out for the RCB but out of champions MI. One of the reasons for Mumbai Indians' domination in the IPL is the performance of the Indian players over the years. However, in the IPL 2021 Phase 2, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have failed to deliver as per their potential.

After the completion of the RCB vs MI match, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli went to out-of-form Ishan Kishan and consoled the 23-year-old cricketer who was looking emotional. Soon, the video of Virat Kohli consoling Ishan Kishan went viral on social media and fans started reacting.

In the video, commentator Ian Bishop can be heard saying, "A word of consolation from Virat Kohli to Ishan Kishan who looks a broken young man at the moment struggling to find the form. All players go through that searching period, he will come through the other side."

Fans hail 'captain' Virat Kohli for consoling Ishan Kishan

Where are those 'Kohli haters' who says he doesn't back youngsters? If the captain of your national team puts his hands on your shoulder,i am sure that means a lot. I am damn sure Ishan will be back at his best because we needed him in the T-20 WC. — Kamlesh Bharti (@KamleshBharti12) September 26, 2021

Really good to see India's Captain Virat Kohli talking to Ishan Kishan, when Ishan going a tough phase. Brilliant, Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/FF0roS5u7I — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 26, 2021

I love this guy saw Ishan dissapointed, immediately had a word with him pic.twitter.com/QksKkUihDu — 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 (@Kohliesque) September 26, 2021

Ishan Kishan's struggle in IPL 2021

In IPL 2021, Ishan Kishan has scored only 107 runs in 8 matches with an average of 13.37. During IPL 2020, Ishan had scored a total of 516 runs in 14 matches with a stellar average of 57.33.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been included in Team India's World Cup squad which is slated to take place at the UAE and Oman after the completion of IPL 2021 Phase 2. Ishan Kishan who has been added to India's T20 World Cup squad has been struggling to find his form in the ongoing Indian Premier League. In fact, Ishan Kishan on RCB vs MI match scored only 9 runs and was dismissed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Other than Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya too has been out of action due to his fitness, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also been added to India's T20 World Cup squad, however, the 27-years-old cricketer has played only 1 match since the resumption of IPL 2021 Phase 2. Hardik Pandya on Sunday was dismissed on 3 by Harshal Patel.

