IPL 2021: Virat Kohli flaunts Rolex watch worth Rs 8 lakh in pic with wife Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture with his wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday. The couple can be seen smiling in the picture with Kohli's arm wrapped around Anushka's shoulder. However, one thing that caught most people's attention was the watch Virat Kohli is wearing in the picture. Kohli, who is known for his luxurious lifestyle, can be seen sporting a Rolex Datejust 41 on his left wrist, a watch that comes with a diamond-fitted dial in 18 ct gold setting. According to Rolex's official website, the watch is priced at Rs. 8,55,500.

Kohli's love for expensive watches is no more a secret as over the years the Indian skipper has flaunted his collection on several occasions. One of the watches that Kohli owns is Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold, which can cost up to Rs. 70 lakhs in the market. Kohli was seen wearing the watch in one of the pictures with a teammate. Last year, before the start of the IPL 2020 in UAE, Kohli was spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo in a picture that he shared on Instagram. The watch goes for around Rs. 17 lakhs in the market.

Kohli was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika at Mumbai airport today. Kohli had arrived in the city from Chennai, where his team was based for the first three matches. Kohli was seen carrying bags, while Anushka was holding their daughter Vamika.

RCB in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli and his team are currently on top of the points table, having won three out of three games so far in the IPL. This is the first time Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone without a loss in the first three games of the season. RCB will play their next game against Rajasthan Royals on April 22 in Mumbai. RCB will look to continue their winning streak given the pressure from fans to win the cash-rich league this year.

