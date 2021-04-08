IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Gives Pep Talk After Joining Bangalore Camp With AB De Villiers

The two superstars of Bangalore, skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have joined the camp ahead of their first Indian Premier League (IPL) match of this edition against Mumbai on Friday. Bangalore took to Twitter to share a video showing Kohli and de Villiers joining their first practice session with teammates where they are going to play their first few games of the tournament before moving to Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata respectively. "Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB’s practice session," Bangalore captioned the post.

The video also shows Virat Kohli giving some pep talk to his teammates, including the "newcomers" and some "experienced folks". Kohli starts by welcoming all the latest editions to the Bangalore team, which also includes Glenn Maxwell and also some new faces such as New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, KS Bharat and Suyash Prabhudesai.

“To all the new guys who have joined RCB, welcome to this amazing group of guys. As you know from the guys that have played here in the past, the atmosphere, the energy throughout the season will be amazing. The only thing I expect from the guys is to make the most of the time spent on the field. Whether it’s practice sessions, needless to mention, I expect guys to show intensity. That’s the way we have always played and that won’t change. Last year was a great step in the right direction for us and I feel like our squad is even stronger this year,” Kohli told his teammates.

T-2 Days: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB’s practice session



Full squad training at Chepauk, and some pep talk from the experienced folks, catch what happened at yesterday's practice session on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.

Bangalore's squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian, and Suyash Prabhudessai.

(Image Credit: PTI/Twitter@RCBTWEETS)