IPL 2021: Virat Kohli-led RCB all set to play 200th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are slated to play their 200th match in the Indian Premier League today against Rajasthan Royals. The Challengers took to social media to share the news with their followers, where the franchise wrote, "Through all the ups and downs you’ve supported us and helped us #PlayBold. Let the cheers from home be the loudest tonight!". The Virat Kohli-led team has been playing in the IPL since its inception in 2008 and hasn't missed a single season of the cash-rich league.

RCB in IPL

Virat Kohli and company will look to win the ongoing season given that the franchise is the only major club in the IPL with so many big names to have never won the trophy. The Challengers have reached the final of the Indian Premier League thrice but have never managed to cross the finish line. RCB qualified to play the final in 2009, 2011, and 2016, where they lost against Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. The team has a win percentage of 47.94 in the IPL as they have won 92 of the 199 matches that they have played since 2008.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently sitting at the number 2 position on the points table as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overtook the 'Play Bold' army last night after their 18 run-win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB has six points from three games that they have played so far in IPL 2021, two points for every one win. The Challengers are the only team in the tournament that has not lost a single game so far and will look to continue the winning momentum when they meet Rajasthan Royals today in Mumbai.

The latest inductee in the form of Glenn Maxwell has proven to be a lethal addition for the Red Army as the Australian batting powerhouse has scored two half-centuries in three games, a massive leap from the previous edition of the tournament, where he was playing for the Punjab Kings and had scored only 108 runs. AB de Villiers as always is looking in good form. Mr. 360 played a match-defining inning in the last match, where he scored 76 off just 34 balls to help RCB breach the 200 run-mark for the first time this year.

(Image Credit: IPL)