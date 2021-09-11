IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj All Set To Leave UK In RCB Chartered Flight

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management has reportedly arranged a chartered flight to bring skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj to the UAE, where the second phase of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on September 19. According to news agency ANI, Kohli and Siraj will fly out of the United Kingdom at 11:30 pm GMT on Saturday, i.e. September 11, and arrive in Dubai early Sunday morning. Both players will have to undergo 6-day quarantine after landing in the UAE, following which they will be allowed to join the team for practice.

According to an RCB official speaking to ANI, the franchise's top priority is its players' "safe transit", which is why they have hired a flight to carry Kohli and Siraj from Manchester. The India team lead by Virat Kohli had arrived in Manchester for the fifth Test match against England; however, the match had to be called off due to an outbreak of COVID-19 disease in the Indian camp. Although none of the Indian players tested positive for the lethal disease, they are said to have declined to participate in the fifth Test due to concerns over their personal safety.

COVID-19 outbreak in Indian camp

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri was the first member from the Indian contingent to return a positive result ahead of the final day of the fourth Test at The Oval. Shastri had attended a book launch event late last month, before the fourth Test match. Apart from Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach S Sridhar were also isolated, given that they were in close proximity with the former Indian captain before he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indian players had also attended Shastri's book launch event at a hotel in London. Kohli even shared the stage with Shastri at the event. The BCCI is said to have issued a letter demanding an explanation from Shastri and Kohli as to why the COVID-19 protocols were not adhered to during the book launch event. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also gave an informal statement saying the visiting contingent had not sought permission from the board to attend the event. The BCCI and the ECB are currently working to agree on a window to conduct the rescheduled fifth Test match to make up for the financial loss.

Image: BCCI/PTI