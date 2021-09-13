IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Join Royal Challengers Bangalore Camp In UAE

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj finally made their way to the UAE from Manchester airport to participate in phase 2 of IPL 2021. The IPL 2021 season is set to commence on September 19 and will conclude on October 15 in Dubai. In the video posted on the official social media handle of Royal Challengers Bangalore both the players can be seen boarding the flight from the UK. The RCB's official Twitter account confirmed the arrival of both Indian players in Dubai. "The news you’ve all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. Bring on #IPL2021," wrote the RCB.

After arriving in UAE for the second leg of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli said, “The replacement players have great skillsets, especially in these conditions. Excited to see them with the whole group & to resume a very good season that we started last time around."

Earlier an RCB official speaking to ANI, the franchise's top priority is its players' "safe transit", which is why they have hired a flight to carry Kohli and Siraj from Manchester. The India team lead by Virat Kohli had arrived in Manchester for the fifth Test match against England; however, the match had to be called off due to an outbreak of COVID-19 disease in the Indian camp. Although none of the Indian players tested positive for the lethal disease, they are said to have declined to participate in the fifth Test due to concerns over their personal safety.

About IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 was postponed after multiple players and support staff returned positive tests ahead of the penultimate match of the first half of the season. The BCCI later announced that the remainder of the tournament had been moved to the UAE, keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders involved. The IPL 2021 UAE will be held between September 19 and October 15, days before the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The playoffs will begin on October 10, with Qualifier 1 in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the tournament last year after beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the competition in Dubai.

Image: RCB / Twitter