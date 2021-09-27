IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Narrates Masterplan That Led To Pollard And Hardik's Dismissals

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has narrated his master plan to rattle the Mumbai Indians' famed middle-order during their IPL 2021 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. MI had lost quick wickets after a solid opening start but once the hard-hitting duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya were dismissed in quick succession, the momentum shifted completely in RCB's favour as they ended up on the winning side.

RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli on his masterstroke that dismantled MI's middle-order

" I had a chat with AB (AB de Villiers) and Maxi (Glenn Maxwell). They told me to go with my gut feel. My gut feel said DC (Daniel Christian). He is an experienced campaigner, he still has got a slower bouncer in there which could be a wicket-taking option. Chahal was bowling really well but I felt there wasn't enough in the pitch to stop them at that stage. They (Hardik Pandya & Kieron Pollard) definitely would have gone after Chahal. I went with DC. He bowled an amazing over, completely shut the game down and what Harshal did from the other end was unbelievable", said Virat Kohli during the post-match interview.

RCB vs MI: Harshal Patel's hat-trick helps Bangalore register a convincing win

RCB were restricted to 165/6 from their 20-overs riding on half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli (51) and middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell (56). Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai with figures of 3/36 from his four overs at an economy rate of nine.

In reply, the title-holders seemed to be cruising towards an easy win as captain Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock made the most of the Powerplay overs by adding 57 runs for the opening stand. However, after both openers departed Mumbai's innings ran out of fire & brimstone as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

The turning point of the match came in the 17th over when pacer Harshal Patel accounted for Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick. He castled the number 11 batsman Adam Milne as RCB registered a convincing 54-run win. Harshal Patel finished his spell with figures of 4/17 from his 3.1 overs at an economy rate of 5.37.

By the virtue of this win, the three-time finalists are at the third spot in the IPL 2021 points table with six wins from 10 matches and 12 points to their tally whereas, the reigning champions have slipped down to the seventh position with four wins from 10 games and eight points.