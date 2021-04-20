IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Threatens To Throw Mr Nags Out Of Plane After He Makes A Suggestion

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was left so irritated by Danish Sait a.k.a Mr Nags that he jokingly threatened to throw him out of the plane. RCB players, who were on the move for their next game, were being accompanied by their star presenter Mr Nags from Chennai to Mumbai. As expected, Mr Nags left no stone unturned to entertain the players and support staff on their 2-hour-long journey. Mr Nags turned into a flight attendant and started cracking jokes over the hand-held microphone that is used by crew members for communicating with passengers.

'Throw him out of the plane'

In the video shared by RCB on their official Twitter handle, Mr Nags can be heard making some Virat Kohli-linked jokes. "This flight time is 90 minutes and if it takes more time than that then our captain will be fined. And he is used to it," Mr Nags said while referring to Kohli being fined over slow over rates in the IPL and in general during international matches. "In case of an emergency, please don't only depend on AB, you also do something. Helping you today is Maxwell, Shahbaz, and Harshal. I am sure they could also do with some help. So kindly, in Mumbai do that," Mr Nags added.

RCB Insider: Travel Diaries with Nags



After ticking the right boxes in Chennai, Team RCB had to fly to Mumbai for the next leg of #IPL2021. Mr. Nags, however, had different ideas...



Watch @myntra presents RCB Insider and enjoy another fun ride.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/b0SutT4P2y — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2021

"We will be cruising above everybody else if we continue to play more. Please wear your seatbelt and have a safe flight. We are currently flying from Chennai to Mumbai and I had said to Mike Hesson that we should just fly back to Bengaluru because we are already on top of the points table. But he doesn't seem to agree with me so we are having a little bit of differences," Mr Nags says in the video before suggesting to Virat Kohli that the team should return to Bengaluru given that it is already on top of the points table and would be a good time to leave the league. Virat Kohli gets irritated after being persisted by Mr Nags for a while and jokingly asks the cameraperson to throw him out of the plane.

Virat Kohli and his team are currently on top of the points table, having won three out of three games so far in the IPL. This is the first time Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone without a loss in the first three games of the season. RCB will play their next game against Rajasthan Royals on April 22 in Mumbai.

(Image Credit: RCB/Twitter)

