IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's 'no-look' Six During RCB Vs CSK Game Takes Internet By Storm

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, in the fifth over of RCB’s innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), took the ball for a trip out of the park and didn’t even bother looking at it. Kohli hit the glorious 'no-look six' off the fourth ball of the fifth over of RCB’s innings during match No. 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was being bowled by Shardul Thakur. He clobbered the ball over wide-long on and left the fans in awe of his batting skills.

The game saw Kohli's return to form after previously getting out cheaply during RCB’s previous outing against KKR. He reached his half-century in the 13th over of the match, after giving RCB a solid opening partnership of 111 runs in 13.2 overs along with Devdutt Padikal.

He was dismissed off the bowling of DJ Bravo, with Ravindra Jadeja taking Kohli’s catch in the deep mid-wicket boundary. Kohli scored a total of 53 runs off 41 balls with the help of 6 fours and the no-look six.

Watch Virat Kohli's no-look six:

Virat Kohli's no-look six takes the internet by storm

Meanwhile, Kohli’s six in the fifth over of the match was the most interesting moment of the match as fans were elated to see their favourite batsman connecting the ball with perfection and sending it for a six, without even looking at it. One of the users termed the no-look six by Kohli as the best sounding six he has ever heard.

That was one of the sweetest sounding hits I've ever heard! #CSKvRCB — James (@JR_014) September 24, 2021

Another user said that the six by Kohli is the best shot of the IPL 2021 so far.

What a strike...Shot of the tournament so far..😍 — Manoj Kheterpal 🇮🇳 (@KheterpalManoj) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, one user said that RCB needed to post more than 200 runs to be able to clinch a victory as Sharjah has smaller boundaries and a comparatively flatter pitch.

As expected flat pitch, small boundries. If they score 200+ that would be a good score but anything less that 180 would be challenging for bowlers of RCB btw, supporting chennai #nohateforrcb love both teams, today's gonna be a very powerhitting kinda match. — Yog Rahangdale (@YogRahangdale2) September 24, 2021

Other reactions:

No look shot🔥🔥💥 — A person who loves tennis and cricket 🎾 🏏 (@001Ethan) September 24, 2021

Shot of the IPL from the 👑 ☄️ — Anand Selvaraj (@hereisAnand) September 24, 2021

That shot🥵🔥 — Soham (@Soham718) September 24, 2021

RCB finished their innings at 156 for six wickets, after CSK successfully managed to make a comeback in the final overs of the innings. RCB currently find themselves in third place in IPL 2021 points table with 5 wins in 8 matches so far. Meanwhile, CSK are placed second behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals. CSK have won 6 matches of the 8 they have played. Both teams will look to win the match on Friday and earn two valuable points, looking to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

(Instagram Image: @royalchallengersbangalore)