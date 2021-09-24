Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's 'no-look' Six During RCB Vs CSK Game Takes Internet By Storm

Virat Kohli hit a glorious six off Shardul Thakur's ball during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match at Sharjah on Friday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2021

(Instagram Image: @royalchallengersbangalore)


Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, in the fifth over of RCB’s innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), took the ball for a trip out of the park and didn’t even bother looking at it. Kohli hit the glorious 'no-look six' off the fourth ball of the fifth over of RCB’s innings during match No. 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was being bowled by Shardul Thakur. He clobbered the ball over wide-long on and left the fans in awe of his batting skills. 

The game saw Kohli's return to form after previously getting out cheaply during RCB’s previous outing against KKR. He reached his half-century in the 13th over of the match, after giving RCB a solid opening partnership of 111 runs in 13.2 overs along with Devdutt Padikal.

He was dismissed off the bowling of DJ Bravo, with Ravindra Jadeja taking Kohli’s catch in the deep mid-wicket boundary. Kohli scored a total of 53 runs off 41 balls with the help of 6 fours and the no-look six. 

Watch Virat Kohli's no-look six:

Virat Kohli's no-look six takes the internet by storm

Meanwhile, Kohli’s six in the fifth over of the match was the most interesting moment of the match as fans were elated to see their favourite batsman connecting the ball with perfection and sending it for a six, without even looking at it. One of the users termed the no-look six by Kohli as the best sounding six he has ever heard.

Another user said that the six by Kohli is the best shot of the IPL 2021 so far.

Meanwhile, one user said that RCB needed to post more than 200 runs to be able to clinch a victory as Sharjah has smaller boundaries and a comparatively flatter pitch.

Other reactions:

RCB finished their innings at 156 for six wickets, after CSK successfully managed to make a comeback in the final overs of the innings. RCB currently find themselves in third place in IPL 2021 points table with 5 wins in 8 matches so far. Meanwhile, CSK are placed second behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals. CSK have won 6 matches of the 8 they have played. Both teams will look to win the match on Friday and earn two valuable points, looking to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

(Instagram Image: @royalchallengersbangalore)

First Published:
