IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag trolls KKR with WWE's Undertaker meme after collapse against MI

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has slammed Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batters for failing to chase 31 off 30 balls with 7 wickets remaining. Sehwag trolled Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata for 'choking' in the last five overs as he hailed Mumbai Indians for bowling amazingly well in the death. Sehwag shared two memes on Twitter after Kolkata lost the game, including one where legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan warns of consequences of negligence. Sehwag also shared another meme, where WWE superstar Undertaker rises from the coffin to attack Randy Orton, just like MI bowlers restricted KKR batsmen in the last five overs.

Mumbai to Kolkata in the last 5 overs.

Coming back from the dead. #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/3SQsSO9vMO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2021

MI to KKR- Dekha aapne laparwahi ka.natija.

To defend 31 from 30 balls with 7 wickets of the opposition in hand is something which not many sides can defend. Brilliant bowling display from @mipaltan .#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/dIdd603wKL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2021

The KKR collapse

KKR players were favourites to win the game until the 15th over as they were cruising comfortably towards the 153-run target. At one stage, Kolkata was 72-0 with openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill batting solidly in the middle. However, after Gill was dismissed by Rahul Chahar in the 9th over, wickets started falling at regular intervals until Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik assumed charge. Russell and Karthik couldn't complete the last few runs as Mumbai bowlers didn't give them chance to hit big. Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult were absolutely amazing with the ball in the final few overs of the game.

Except for Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, who scored 57 and 33 respectively, not other batsmen from the Kolkata line-up could get a double-digit score. Russell and Karthik needed some 30 odd runs from 27 balls, but the duo was unable to finish the game for Kolkata. Russell and Karthik scored 9 and 8 runs off 15 and 11 balls respectively. In the end, Kolkata lost the match by 10 runs as Chahar finished with figures of 4 wickets off 4 overs with just 27 runs given.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma scored the most runs for Mumbai in the first innings as they hit 56 and 43 runs respectively. Other than these two, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya scored 15 runs each while no other batsmen could reach the double-digit mark. KKR had won the toss and decided to bowl first in their second game of the tournament.

(Image Credit: PTI)