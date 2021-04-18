IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag trolls teams chasing at Chennai pitch with hilarious meme

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious meme on social media last night, which perfectly sums up chasing at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Batting second at the venue has been a nightmare of a task for teams so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Chasing teams are finding it difficult to finish off games at Chennai stadium and the pattern has just repeated itself in the past couple of games. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to cross the finishing line while batting second on the pitch against Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a similar collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) the other day. Last night, Mumbai Indians won in a similar fashion against SRH, which again failed to chase down a low total.

Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty social media presence, shared a meme last night after the David Warner-led side failed to win the game while batting second in Chennai. Sehwag shared a picture of a couple of people looking bruised and beaten, summing up the chasing condition in Chennai, a venue that has seen several collapses from teams batting second in IPL 2021. Bangalore is the only side that has managed to cross the line while chasing a score in Chennai, which the team achieved in the opening game of this year's IPL against Mumbai Indians. Last night, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) struggled again to reach the target as Mumbai Indians won the game by 13 runs, making it another victory for a side winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

SRH vs MI

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. With his opening partner Quinton de Kock, Sharma played an important knock at the top of the batting order to provide Mumbai a decent score by the end of the powerplay. After Sharma was dismissed by Vijay Shankar for 32 off 25 balls, Mumbai lost a slew of wickets in quick succession before all-rounder Kieron Pollard came to the crease and smashed 35 off 22 balls to finish the first inning at 150/5.

When Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came to bat, skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow forged a crucial partnership at the top. Bairstow was looking in top form but was dismissed hit-wicket while facing Krunal Pandya. The English batsman made 43 off 22 balls. Warner played a slow inning but managed to score 34-ball 36 runs before being run out by Hardik Pandya. Vijay Shankar was the only other batsman who scored some runs as the rest of the SRH batting line-up was dismantled like a house of cards. SRH was bowled out for 137 runs.

(Image Credit: PTI/Sehwag/Instagram)

