IPL 2021: VIVO's Return As Title Sponsor Set To Up Sponsorship Revenues By 100% For BCCI

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to launch on April 9. The upcoming tournament will see the return of China-based smartphone company VIVO as the principal IPL 2021 sponsors, thus replacing the Indian fantasy sports app Dream11. In terms of central sponsorships, the IPL 2021 season will reportedly feature five sponsors in comparison to three from the previous year.

IPL sponsors announcement confirms brand’s return

IPL sponsors: BCCI set to earn staggering amounts through central sponsorships

The revenues earned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from central sponsorship saw a 50 per cent decline last year. However, according to a report from Inside Sport, the overall revenue is set to double this time around. Quite recently, the BCCI announced Digital brokerage firm Upstox as their new official partners for the IPL 2021 season, thus joining the likes of Dream11, VIVO and Unacademy.

As per reports, the Indian board is now looking to add one more brand as their official partners. Apparently, the IPL 2021 sponsorship revenues have already grown to â‚¹708 crores in comparison to â‚¹400 crores from the previous edition of the tournament. With another potential addition, the BCCI is likely to earn almost double of their last year’s sponsorship revenues.

List of IPL 2021 sponsorship earnings for the BCCI

Title sponsorship from VIVO – â‚¹440 crore

Official sponsors – â‚¹210 crore

Umpire sponsors – â‚¹28 crore

Official strategic timeout sponsor – â‚¹30 crore

IPL 2021 sponsors: BCCI welcomes Upstox on-board

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI confirm IPL schedule for 2021

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI committee recently revealed the entire itinerary for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The entire tournament will be held at neutral venues in order to take away the home advantage from all teams. The decision was made after the BCCI had removed the home grounds of Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals from their list of IPL 2021 venues in order to limit the teams' travelling plans amidst the pandemic.

A look at the entire IPL schedule for the 2021 season

