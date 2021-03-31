IPL 2021 Vs Test Cricket: Ashley Giles WARNS IPL Could End Many England Careers

The England cricket team could miss the services of their notable stars for New Zealand Test matches due to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The IPL bound England cricketers will be with their franchises for the entirety of the season, even at the cost of missing international cricket. After the development, England’s director of cricket Ashley Giles has expressed his concerns regarding several players refusing to play for the national side if they are not allowed to participate in the Indian T20 carnival.

Ashley Giles concerned about England affairs because of the IPL

The 14th season of the India Premier League is scheduled to commence on April 9, and a number of England stars are slated to take part in the marquee event. Speaking on BBC's Tuffers and Vaughan show, Ashley Giles pointed out that a number of players could end up quitting playing for England if they are barred from playing India's franchise-based T20 competition. He reckoned that England cricket could miss some of their best players if they go against their IPL participation.

The former spinner also stated that many cricketers had agreed to their full participation while signing contracts with their respective franchises. As many as 11 players from England will be seen in the tournament. The likes of Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been a regular feature in their national team, but they are likely to give the New Zealand Test series a miss if they end up playing in the latter half of IPL 2021.

Jofra Archer injury news

While interacting with Michael Vaughan on the BBC’s Tuffers and Vaughan show, Giles also revealed that Jofra Archer suffered a cut on his middle finger back in January early this year. He said that the speedster got the cut on his finger while he was cleaning a fish tank at home. He added that the speedster managed to play through his injury in India because he was treated for the same earlier. Giles claimed that the injury did not stop Archer from playing, but when he received an injection on his elbow, he went to a specialist because his finger was still a “bit stiff”. The Jofra Archer injury could be a worrying sign for the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL schedule

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

World Test Championship 2021

The Indian players are now set to feature in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will run for another couple of months. As soon as the IPL 2021 is over, the Indian team has to travel to England where they will compete with New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final from June 18-22.

Image source: ICC Twitter