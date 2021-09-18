IPL 2021: What Happened When CSK Last Played Against MI At UAE?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) start the second leg of the Indian Premier League(IPL) by facing each other on September 19 at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates(UAE). The last time when both these teams locked horns with each other in UAE during IPL 2020, CSK suffered a massive defeat as they were reduced to a score of 114/9 in 20 overs. MI maintained their dominance throughout the match and achieved the target within 13 overs to win the match.

Match number 41 of the 2020 IPL season started by Mumbai Indians winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Playing in his first season, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed in the first over by pacer Trent Boult as MI successfully reviewed an LBW appeal.

Following Gaikwad’s wicket, Ambati Rayudu and Narayan Jagadeesan were dismissed in successive deliveries by Jasprit Bumrah in the second over of the innings. MS Dhoni hit 16 runs off 16 balls and Sam Curran came up with a well-made 52. However, CSK saw no light as no other batsman except Curran crossed the 20-run mark.

At the end of 20 overs, CSK found themselves hanging at 114/9 with a run rate of 5.70. On the bowling front for MI, Boult topped the charts with four wickets, while Bumrah and Rahul Chahar were rewarded with two wickets each. Nathan Coulter-Nile took one wicket.

CSK and MI share a total of eight IPL trophies among them.

MI, while batting in the second innings of the match, reached the target with ease as openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan took the team to the win without losing their wickets. Quinton de Kock played an innings of 46 runs off 37 balls, while Ishan Kishan hit a half-century of 68 runs in 37 balls, displaying his plethora of shots.

CSK bowler Shardul Thakur returned with the most expensive bowling figures, as he gave away 26 runs in just 14 balls. In the 2021 season of IPL, the two teams met in match no. 27 on May 1 and MI again found victory by successfully chasing a target of 219 runs.

MI and CSK are considered as two of the best teams in the tournament, as they have won a total of eight IPL titles between them. CSK clinched the title in 2010, 2011, and 2018, while MI have won the trophy five times, in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

(Image: PTI)