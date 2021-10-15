IPL 2021: What Makes MS Dhoni Special? Former CSK Player Shane Watson Explains

Former Chennai Super Kings and Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has heaped praises on CSK’s legendary skipper MS Dhoni, ahead of CSK’s Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 15 at the Dubai International Stadium. Watson played for CSK under Dhoni’s captaincy in three seasons from 2018 to 2020 and became one of the pillars of CSK’s consistent performance in the season. Ahead of the CSK vs KKR match, Watson expressed his thoughts on Dhoni’s way of controlling the CSK’s dressing room environment.

While speaking on the Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports ahead of the CSK vs KKR clash, Watson said, “MS Dhoni just knows how to be able to continue to bring an environment together and just get the best out of players around and that's the reason why CSK has always had all these different matchwinners. It hasn't been just one or two players that's really stood out he just knows how to allow to get it out of their own way. And yes CSK haven't been reliant on MS to score the run he had in the past but when the team needed him most in the Qualifier the great man just stood up as he had so many times in the past. That's for me is an absolute beauty of him as a leader and also as a cricketer as well. We had to see the human element of the great man standing when the team needed him the most and he did it with flying colors again”.

CSK have won three IPL titles under MS Dhoni so far

MS Dhoni has led CSK to the IPL finals nine times, including the IPL 2021 finals. CSK is one of the best teams in the tournament, having reached the finals the most number of times and won the IPL title in 2010, 2011, and 2018. In the 2018 season, CSK clinched the title after making a comeback after a two-year suspension. Shane Watson scored 555 runs in the 2018 edition, hit an unbeaten century of 117 runs in the final, as CSK clinched their third title. While leading CSK in 203 matches, MS Dhoni has found victories on 120 occasions, whereas they have lost 82 matches. Dhoni walked out to the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, leading CSK in his 300th match as a T20 captain.

Image: AP/ Instagram-@chennaiipl/ BCCI