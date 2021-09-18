IPL 2021: When Ravindra Jadeja Scored 37 Runs In Just 1 Over; Watch

The second phase of IPL 2021 will get underway on Sunday, September 19, with Chennai Super Kings set to take on Mumbai Indians in the first match of phase 2. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had made a strong start to the season, courtesy of which they currently occupy the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table. The Men In Yellow have so far registered five wins, two losses from their seven matches, and have 10 points to their tally. The first phase of the tournament had witnessed some amazing innings, out of which fans will remember the knock played by Ravindra Jadeja against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ahead of the CSK vs MI match, let's take a detour of Ravindra Jadeja's innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where his entertaining knock took the match away from Royal Challengers Bangalore to help CSK reach 191/4 in 20 overs. Coming into bat at 111-3 in the 14th over, CSK needed either Jadeja or Ambati Rayadu to accelerate, and it was Jadeja who responded to the call.

IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja 37 runs knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore

After being dropped on nought, the all-rounder went berserk with the bat smashing 37 runs in a seven-ball over for Chennai Super Kings to equal the Indian Premier League record. The RCB bowler who had to face the heat was Harshl Patel, the current leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The over started with a six off the slower ball in the slot, which was sent over the rope by Jadeja. The second ball of the match was also sent over the ropes to make it two sixes in a row.

The third ball of the over from Patel ended in waist-high no-ball, and Jadeja dispatched it over wide long-on for a six. Jadeja then completed his half-century with a six of the free hit. The fifth ball of the over was once again dispatched for a six, while the last ball of the final over was sent for a boundary resulting in 37 runs over. Jadeja innings also equalled the IPL record set by West Indies batsman Chris Gayle in 2011. Gayle, while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, hit Kochi Tuskers Kerala paceman Prasanth Parameswaran for four sixes, with one coming off a no-ball and three fours.

Image: PTI