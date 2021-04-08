IPL 2021: Which Team Has The Most Number Of Followers On Instagram?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) which was introduced in 2008 quickly went on to become the biggest franchise-based T20 tournament in the world. The popularity of India's cricketing carnival has increased immensely with each passing year. The lucrative league has a massive fan following, not just in India, but all over the globe.

With the ever-growing popularity of the IPL, the presence of franchises on social media has shot up immensely. The IPL franchises are quite active on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to widen their reach and expand their fandom. Ahead of the IPL 2021, let's take a look at the top four teams with the most number of Instagram followers.

1. Chennai Super Kings: 6.9 million Instagram followers

CSK are the most consistent team in the history of the IPL. The Men in Yellow have qualified for the playoffs in each and every season of the IPL they have been a part of barring IPL 2020. One of the major reasons behind their immense popularity is their tendency to stick with a core group of players. CSK skipper MS Dhoni is considered a demi-god by CSK fans. The Indian veteran's immense popularity along with cricketers like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo's presence in the CSK squad is the reason behind their staggering success on social media.

2. Mumbai Indians: 6.9 million Instagram followers

MI are the most successful team in the history of the competition with five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) to their name. The Mumbai-based franchise, which has dominated the proceedings on the field, is commanding the world of social media as well as they are tied with arch-rivals CSK in terms of Instagram followers. The Mumbai Indians squad enjoys an ardent fan following because of having cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah among others within their ranks.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 5.9 million Instagram followers

The coveted IPL trophy might have eluded RCB till date but they are still among the most popular IPL teams on social media. The main reason behind their astonishing popularity is the presence of some prolific cricketers in the RCB squad over the years, as well as their strong social media game. The likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Dale Steyn among others have been a part of the RCB squad and some of them continue to be so, which is why they are so popular on social media.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders: 2.4 million Instagram followers

KKR have won IPL on two occasions in 2012 and 2014. When it comes to KKR Instagram followers, the Men in Purple and Gold occupy the fourth position with 2.4 million people following them. Since 2015, KKR haven't been able to replicate their heroics from earlier seasons, which could be one of the reasons behind their diminished popularity on social media. The Eoin Morgan-led side will look to cause a turnaround and get their hands on the coveted silverware by winning the IPL 2021.

It is worth mentioning that KKR are followed by Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in terms of IPL teams with the most Instagram followers. While DC have 2.3 million followers on Instagram, SRH possess a fan following of 2.2 million on the photo and video-sharing platform. On the other hand, PBKS have 2.1 million followers on Instagram and RR have the least with 1.6 million followers to their name.

IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, as per the IPL 2021 schedule, the defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021. The MI vs RCB match will be played on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST).

SOURCE: PTI