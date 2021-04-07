IPL 2021: Which Teams Have The Most Number Of Subscribers On YouTube?

The Indian Premier League (IP) is undoubtedly the biggest franchise-based T20 tournament in the world. Over the years, the popularity of India's cricketing carnival has only increased. The lucrative league has a massive fan following, not just in India, but all over the globe.

With the ever-growing popularity of the IPL, the presence of franchises on social media has shot up immensely. The IPL franchises are quite active on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to widen their reach and expand their fandom. Ahead of the IPL 2021, let's take a look at the top four teams with the most number of subscribers on YouTube.

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 2.21 million subscribers

RCB might not have won the coveted IPL trophy yet but they are among the most popular IPL teams on social media. The main reason behind their astonishing popularity is the presence of some prolific cricketers in the RCB squad over the years, as well as, their strong social media game. The likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Dale Steyn among others have been a part of the RCB squad and some of them continue to be so, which is why they are so popular on social media.

2. Chennai Super Kings: 1.6 million subscribers

CSK are the most consistent team in the IPL as they have qualified for the playoffs in each and every season of the IPL they have been a part of barring IPL 2020. One of the major reasons behind their immense popularity is their tendency to stick with a core group of players. CSK skipper MS Dhoni is considered a demi-god by CSK fans. The Indian veteran's immense popularity along with cricketers like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo etc. is the reason behind their success on social media.

3. Mumbai Indians: 1.19 million subscribers

MI are the most successful team in the history of the competition with five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) to their name. The Mumbai-based franchise, which has dominated the proceedings on the field, are behind their arch-rivals CSK and RCB when it comes to YouTube subscribers. However, the IPL's Men in Blue enjoy an ardent fan following because of having cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah among others within their ranks.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders: 729,000 subscribers

KKR have won IPL on two occasions in 2012 and 2014. When it comes to YouTube subsrcibers, the Men in Purple and Gold occupy the fourth position with 729k subsribers to their name. Since 2015, KKR haven't been able to replicate their heroics from earlier seasons, which could be one of the reasons behind their diminished popularity on social media. The Eoin Morgan-led side will look to cause a turnaround and get their hands on the coveted silverware by winning the IPL 2021.

It is worth mentioning that KKR are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in terms of YouTube subscribers. While SRH have 552k subscribers on YouTube, DC possess a fan following of 407k on the video-sharing platform. On the other hand, RR have 377k subscribers on YouTube and PBKS have the least with 359k followers to their name.

IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, as per the IPL 2021 schedule, the defending champions Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST).

