IPL 2021: Who Are The 5 Most Expensive MI Players This Season?

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to commence on April 9. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians side will begin their campaign in the opening match of the tournament as they will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai. As the much-awaited IPL 2021 season draws near, here is a look at five of the most expensive players for the Mumbai Indians this year.

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma tops list of most expensive Mumbai Indians players

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise announced the list of their retained players. Captain Rohit Sharma and star attractions like Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah were among their 18 retained cricketers from their last year’s squad. The following month, they enhanced their squad with further additions at the IPL 2021 auction. After the retentions and auction, here is a look at five of the most expensive players for Mumbai Indians this year.

Rohit Sharma – â‚¹15 crore (US$2.1 million)

Rohit Sharma has proven to be the most successful signing in Mumbai Indians’ history. He first joined them back in 2011 and was appointed as their captain in 2013. As of now, Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to five title wins, including two in the last two editions. His leadership and batting attributes saw him getting retained for yet another year for a staggering amount.

Hardik Pandya – â‚¹11 crore (US$1.5 million)

Hardik Pandya ended up becoming the second most expensive player for Mumbai Indians this season. He was retained by the franchise on January 20 and the upcoming IPL 2021 season marks his seventh year for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Krunal Pandya – â‚¹8.8 crore (US$1.2 million)

The elder of the Pandya brothers, Krunal, made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2016. Much like Hardik, he also bagged over a million-dollar contract for his IPL reprisal on January 20.

Jasprit Bumrah – â‚¹7 crore (US$981,400)

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah first rose to prominence for Mumbai Indians in 2016, i.e. three years after his debut for the franchise. He was retained on January 20 this year for the IPL 2021 season for a staggering amount of â‚¹7 crore (US$981,400).

Ishan Kishan – â‚¹6.2 crore (US$869,000)

Despite being an uncapped Indian cricketer, Ishan Kishan features in Mumbai Indians’ five costliest IPL 2021 players. Much like the top four, Kishan was also retained by the franchise on January 20.

