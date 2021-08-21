IPL 2021: Who Is Tim David? Here's Everything About Singaporean Cricketer Signed By RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced the signing of Singaporean Cricketer Tim David along with Sri Lankan duo Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. This announcement comes before the remainder of the IPL 2021 season that begins on September 19.

RCB play their first match of the second-leg on September 20 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The IPL 2021 was stopped mid-way during the season after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit India in May. RCB currently stand third in the table behind Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with five wins in seven matches.

Timothy Hays David - The first player from Singapore to find a place in an Indian Premier League team

Born in Singapore, Tim moved to Australia with his family following Asia’s financial crisis of 1997. After growing up in Perth, he made his T20 debut, playing for the Perth Scorchers in the 2017-18 Big Bash League season.

He was signed by the Hobart Hurricanes for the 2020-21 season and scored 58 runs in Hobart’s opening match against Sydney Sixers. Hobart Hurricanes went on to win the match by 16 runs. Tim was then signed by Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars in May.

Tim David was next signed by Surrey County Cricket Club for the team’s final two matches in the 2021 T20 Blast in England. He played in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup in August and scored his first List-A century against Warwickshire with a 140-run knock.

He went to hit 102 runs in the quarter-finals of the tournament against Gloucestershire. Surrey won the match by five wickets and made it into the semi-finals. Riding high on his form and experience of playing T20 leagues all over the World, he has been roped in by RCB for the second phase of IPL 2021 in UAE.

This achievement of his made him the first Singaporean player to feature in the Indian Premier League. RCB also announced that Simon Katich has stepped down as the team’s coach and will be replaced by Mike Hesson, who is currently the Director of Cricket Operations for RCB. The 25-year-old Tim David made his International debut for the Singapore Cricket team against Qatar in 2019. He was also named in the Singapore squad for the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in UAE.

(Image Source: timdavid8- Instagram)