IPL 2021: 'Will Be There For KL Rahul To Make Punjab Kings Better,' Says Moises Henriques

Ahead of IPL 2021, Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques who was picked up by the Punjab franchise this year said that he was ready to go all-in for his team whether it was playing on the field or watching the game. The 34-year-old, who had led Sydney Sixers to a resounding victory in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL) said that he was ready to give his best for captain KL Rahul opining on why fielding was also an equally important part of the game.

"Just because you're the captain, it doesn't mean you run the show. I had 10 other very good players, very good leaders out there helping me. And now I'll be trying to do the same for KL (Rahul), whether it be while playing or watching the game. It is about trying to make the team get better from wherever I may be," he said, as quoted on Punjab King's website.

"I think fielding is a huge part of the game that doesn't get the praise and the acknowledgment it deserves. A lot of the best teams I've played with have had really good fielding setups. If you can constantly save 5-10 runs in the field whilst the other teams are probably losing a few runs on the field everytime. If you take that half catch or the odd run-out chance, you do it multiple times in a season and it will probably get you two or three extra wins through the course of a season," he added. READ | IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan makes early prediction on winners, names two tough teams

Moises Henriques's recent stints

Henriques made a thumping comeback in Australia's limited-overs side against India and was also named in the Test squad as a back-up player. Moreover, the cricketer's stint with the Sydney Sixers also proved to be a successful one as he captained them to their second successive title win in this year's Big Bash League. Henriques was then picked up by Punjab Kings in the mini-auction held on February 18 for Rs 4.2 crore.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Punjab Kings will play against Rajasthan Royals in their first game on April 12 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

(With Agency Inputs)