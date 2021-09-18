IPL 2021: 'Will Give 100% To Every Game' Says Rashid Khan; Practices To Bat As Well

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Rashid Khan expressed his enthusiasm over the resumption of the IPL 2021 season, saying the Orange Army was looking forward to finishing well. Prior to the suspension of IPL 2021 in May, SRH were one of the teams which were positioned at the bottom of the points table with just two points in their tally after a solitary win from seven matches. The Afghanistan all-rounder stated that while the first half of the IPL would not have gone as intended, he hoped that he could give his 100 per cent to the team in the remaining leg of the league which begins from September 18 in the UAE.

In a video posted by SRH on Twitter, he said, “Definitely looking forward to the rest of the season. We did not have the ideal first half during the competition in India but we are reunited and looking forward to finishing up well. Will take every game as a final for us and give 100 percent." Rashid Khan said in a video posted by the franchise on Friday,

"From the last one and a half years, I have been working more on my batting, where the team needs it in 15, 20, 25 runs. They are very crucial for the team in the target and while chasing as well. Just trying my best to do different things. I haven’t quite practiced different shots in the nets. It is just about having that kind of mindset. Wherever I hit the ball, I want to try my best to finish up well and use my wrists."

The leg-spinner also opened up on the playing conditions in UAE saying that he knew them well. "Before going to the UK, I played here. I think one doesn’t need to change much. It is a bit about mindset like which areas are good to bowl on these wickets. You have to just bowl according to the conditions and situations. Nothing much to change. I have the self-belief and confidence to deliver for the team," he said.

Rashid Khan IPL 2021 stats

SRH's star player Rashid Khan has played 69 matches in the cash-rich league so far and has 85 wickets to his name at an average of 20.10. The Afghanistan cricketer is known to bowl tidy spells in the shorter format has a remarkable economic rate of 6.23 in the league. Rashid Khan is also a useful lower-order batsman. When it comes to Rashid Khan's batting statistics, his strike rate stands at 147.16.

