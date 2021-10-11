IPL 2021: Will It Be MS Dhoni's CSK Vs Virat Kohli's RCB In Final? Fans Can't Keep Calm

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on October 10 and became the first team to reach the final of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, in the Eliminator of the IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni took the entire cricketing world by storm on Sunday night by hitting a classic MSD knock of 18 runs off six balls, to win the match for CSK. He reminded everyone of the experience possessed by him while batting at the final moments of a match.

MS Dhoni walked out bat in the second ball of the 18th over and hit one six and three fours at a strike rate of 300. CSK was chasing a target of 173 runs set by DC in the first innings and cruised to victory, courtesy of half-centuries by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa, along with Dhoni's quickfire 18 runs. On watching CSK reach their 9th IPL finals in 12 seasons of the IPL, many cricketing legends, as well as cricket fans, predicted that Virat Kohli-led RCB will win the Eliminator 1 on Monday, reach Qualifier 2. The speculations further pointed that RCB will win Qualifier 2 to fix their place against CSK in the IPL final.

CSK vs RCB in the IPL 2021 Finals?

Who wants this moment one more time ! 🙌🏻 #Csk vs #RCB pic.twitter.com/ESnkUQ6pUP — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) October 10, 2021

Fans were elated upon the thought of watching two of the Indian cricketing legends appearing in the finals and took to Twitter to express their thoughts. A fan said that if we see CSK vs RCB in the IPL 2021 final, everyone will witness more of the emotional and feel-good moments. Another fan expressed his thoughts by saying that he doesn't know how CSK performs so consistently in all the seasons and also added that fans are now expecting CSK vs RCB in the final.

There will be more Emotional and Feel Good Moments like this if it is #CSKvsRcb in Finals,Win it at any cost @imVkohli and come to Finals 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/CCkQK7FeRS — . (@VJMSDAddict) October 11, 2021

Now all I want is a CSKvsRCB final, where RCB wins🤞🏻#IPL2021 — Parul Ashiwal (@ashiwalparul) October 11, 2021



RCB skipper Virat Kohli on witnessing Dhoni, finish off the match in style again, tweeted saying that the King is back. He hailed MSD for being the greatest finisher in the game and added MSD made him jump out of his seat. Many fans replied to Kohli’s tweet by saying that they wish to see the two best captains of Indian cricket in the IPL final.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Two best captains of Indian cricket wish to see you both for the final battle ❤🥵 pic.twitter.com/GSbrzkDBlf — Fukrey (@VikramEns_) October 10, 2021

After that virat's tweet I'm just waiting for CSKvsRCB...

Hopefully 😉will see them together — Varun (@Varun11814053) October 11, 2021

Another user mentioned in his tweet, CSK vs RCB in the IPL final will be the greatest thing to happen, citing Kohli is going to hang his boots as the captain of RCB after this season. Whereas, Dhoni is also likely to play his last match as a player for CSK in the final.

CSK vs RCB final, if it happens, will be great to watch.



Kohli's last match as RCB captain. And probably Dhoni's last match too. — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) October 10, 2021

(Instagram Image: @iplT20/BCCI)