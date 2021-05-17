IPL 2021 Will Mostly Not Be Rescheduled This Year: RR Team Co-owner Manoj Badale

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be postponed after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19. The remaining season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is expected to be carried out in September with the UAE or the UK as a possible venue. However, the league is already facing challenges as major international players might have to skip the rescheduled IPL 2021 due to the commitment to their national teams.

RR co-founder speaks about major challenge in rescheduling IPL 2021

As per the recent IPL news, Rajasthan Royals co-founder, Manoj Badale has mentioned an important challenge in resuming the IPL 2021. Speaking in a webinar organised by the Rajasthan Royals team, Badale said that according to him the challenge is just finding space and calendar with the players already playing too much cricket. He further said that the calendars are incredibly packed and particularly this year after COVID-19, boards from around the world are trying to get as many competitions and as many Test matches in as possible.

The RR team co-founder feels that rescheduling the IPL 2021 is going to be a real challenge. According to him, there is a small possibility of organising the IPL 2021 in September either in the UK or the UAE. He said that the league might be resumed on either side of the T20 World Cup but rescheduling the league is still going to be a real challenge.

Before the IPL news of the suspension, the Rajasthan Royals were already struggling due to its key international players getting injured, particularly Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. The RR team also saw Liam Livingstone quit the league due to bio-bubble fatigue. Before the suspension of the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals ended up in the 5th position of the points table with 6 points.

To our family beyond the dressing room, to all our fans,



(\_/)

( •_•)

/ > 💗



𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂. Through the highs and the lows, from the stands and from home, you've stood by us all along. Thank you for the fantastic support. We love you. 🤗#InternationalFamilyDay — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 15, 2021

Ben Stokes injury

Ben Stokes had injured himself in the first match that the Rajasthan Royals played against the Punjab Kings in Match 4 of the IPL 2021. The English allrounder injured a finger on his left hand after which he had to depart from the tournament. The ECB had stated that the Ben Stokes injury would see him sidelined for 12 weeks due to his broken finger.

Jofra Archer injury

The Jofra Archer injury problem started with the long-standing right arm elbow injury that had seen him miss the Test series of England against India. He also injured his right-hand middle finger in the fish tank accident which saw him miss the earlier matches with the Rajasthan Royals and later back out of the IPL 2021 completely. After undergoing an operation on his finger, Jofra Archer was in rehab for around 2 weeks.

Image Source: RR Twitter