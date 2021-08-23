IPL 2021: Withdrawal Of Foreign Players Prompt Teams To Seek Extended Deadline

The second phase of IPL 2021 is already seeing the withdrawal of overseas players which is becoming a cause of concern for all eight IPL 2021 teams. The likes of Jos Buttler, Jhye Richardson and Rylie Meredith and some more players have already withdrawn from the tournament. The IPL 2021 phase 2 matches will be played from 19th September, with the final set to be played on 15 October after the BCCI decided to move the tournament in UAE after the Indian leg was affected by COVID-19 cases.

IPL 2021 teams ask BCCI for extended deadline to finalise squad

With foreign players slowly pulling out of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 in UAE, the teams have asked BCCI to extend the squad submission deadline. Insidesport has reported that few other franchises are yet to get confirmation from their foreign recruits due to which they requesting BCCI to extend the deadline for submission of final squads. It was earlier reported that BCCI had given Friday, August 20 as the deadline for teams to submit their final list of squad members.

Foreign players in IPL 2021

With Jos Buttler not coming back, Rajasthan Royals have signed Glenn Phillips as the like-to-like replacement. Sri Lanka’s pacer Dushmant Chameera comes in place of Australian pacer Daniel Sams, who has opted out of the tournament. Nathan Ellis was signed by Punjab Kings after Jhye Richardson and Riley Meridith confirmed their unavailability for the tournament.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has been oped in by RCB to replace Adam Zampa who is unavailable for the rest of the tournament. Pat Cummins will miss phase two of IPL 2021 due to the impending birth of his first child. With the Australian contingent given the green light to take part in IPL 2021, the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood will all be part of IPL 2021. The likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn and Ben Cutting are also among Australians in the IPL.

IPL 2021 phase 2

A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, and Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.