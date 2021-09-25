IPL 2021: Yashasvi Jaiswal Impresses In Nets Ahead Of RR Clash Against Delhi Capitals

It seems that Yashasvi Jaiswal might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 clash against northern rivals Delhi Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday where both teams would be hoping to register a second straight win under their belt.

Yashasvi, who had scored an impactful 36-ball 49 in RR's last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to make his bat do the talking yet again but before making his presence felt in the 22 yards, the youngster has decided to sweat it out in the nets in order to get enough match practice.

DC vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoys net session ahead of Delhi clash

Ahead of RR's recent training session, Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen walking to the nets to have a bat. He then got ready for an intense net session where he played a wide range of cricketing shots including backfoot defence, cut shot, lofted shot, etc. However, the emerging batsman's pull shot off a well-directed bouncer was what stood out from the rest.

Things did not end there as the youngster was seen rolling his arms over in the nets as well in order to get some bowling practice. Yashasvi Jaiswal happens to be a leggie as well and he could be preparing to bowl a few overs provided skipper Sanju Samson gives him the ball during the DC clash. Nonetheless, he has not yet bowled in his IPL career.

The video was posted by the Rajasthan Royals on their YouTube channel. Take a look.

Credits: Rajasthan Royals YouTube

DC vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal strike rate

Yashasvi Jaiswal's overall IPL strike rate is 119.23 from the seven games that he has played so far. The southpaw had made his first appearance at the marquee tournament in the 2020 edition where his strike rate was 90.90 with 40 runs from three games. In the ongoing IPL 2021 season, Jaiswal has amassed 115 runs from four matches and has a strike rate of 133.72.