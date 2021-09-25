IPL 2021: Zaheer Khan Exudes Confidence On Hardik Pandya’s Inclusion In Match Against RCB

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan expressed optimism that Hardik Pandya will be able to feature in the team's next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Hardik is yet to feature in the IPL 2021's second phase and his absence from the MI's lineup against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders sparked concerns regarding the nature of his injury. Mumbai’s head coach Mahela Jayawardane had earlier stated that the all-rounder was suffering from niggle and thus had to miss out on the opening two games.

However, Hardik has begun to train, according to Zaheer Khan, and he is expected to be eligible for selection in MI's upcoming match against RCB on Sunday, September 26th.

While speaking in a press conference, Zaheer stated that he is hopeful about Hardik’s availability and the team management will take a call after the practice session. “Well, we have a practice session lined up today, so after we finish the press conference we are going to go there and will take an informed call on that. He (Hardik) has started practising, that’s what I can share with you guys right now. So, we are hopeful that he will be fit and available. That’s what we are hoping,” said Zaheer Khan.

Hardik Pandya is a game-changing player for Mumbai Indians, claims Zaheer Khan

The defending champions haven’t had an ideal start to the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. They failed to chase an easy 150-run target against CSK which was then followed by a one-sided defeat against KKR.

MI have got decent starts in both games but the lower-middle order have failed to capitalize on those. Hardik’s return in the lineup could prove to be very vital for the five-time champions, who are struggling at the sixth position with just four wins from nine games.

Zaheer Khan was also of the opinion that Hardik brings a game-changing ability to the table and can help them come out of this misery. "Well, he is happy to do too much. He is that kind of a player and he wants to take that responsibility. The power he brings in the matches is the game-changing ability he brings to the table. I do not want to get into how the games have gone, it is about looking ahead. So, we have to accept what has happened and then look ahead, the focus is on how we can bring out the best in us in the remaining games," he concluded.

