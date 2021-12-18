IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra Names Franchises That Are 'making All The Right Moves'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition is set to be even a bigger competition as two new franchises will compete for the elusive trophy. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group emerged as the highest bidders and purchased the Lucknow IPL team for a staggering amount of Rs 7,090 crores. Meanwhile, CVC Capital emerged as the second-highest bidders and bought the Ahmedabad IPL franchise for Rs 5,600 crores.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting IPL 2022 campaign, veteran Indian commentator Aakash Chopra explained which franchise he believes is making 'all the right moves.'

Aakash Chopra believes Lucknow IPL team is making right moves

Aakash Chopra took to his official Koo handle to explain why the Lucknow IPL franchise was making all the right moves. The 44-year old believes it was a great decision to bring in former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower as their head coach and legendary opener Gautam Gambhir as their mentor.

The Indian commentator is also confident that the likes of KL Rahul and Rashid Khan will join the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 season. As for his third pick, he believes it will be a close contest between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

Andy Flower is delighted to coach Lucknow IPL team

Via an official release ahead of the IPL 2022 season, incoming head coach Andy Flower explained how excited he is to coach the Lucknow IPL franchise. "I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India. The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team."

The former Zimbabwe skipper also stated that he is looking forward to the challenge of helping build a new franchise from the start. "I will relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful with the Lucknow franchise, I am looking forward to meeting the management and staff when I visit Uttar Pradesh in the new year, added the 53-year old.