IPL 2022: 'AB 2.0' Dewald Brevis Gets Fans Excited As Photo Of Him Emerges In RCB Shirt

SA U-19 cricketer Dewald Brevis is getting compared to AB de Villiers by fans as a picture of him in the RCB jersey recently emerged on social media.

IPL 2022

South Africa’s U-19 cricketer Dewald Brevis has emerged as one of the best finds from the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. Brevis is so far the highest run-scorer of the tournament, having scored a total of 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 86.39 in four matches. He has scored a century and three half-centuries in the tournament and after having a look at his explosive batting style, cricket fans have labelled Brevis as the new version of legendary Proteas skipper, batter, and wicket-keeper AB de Villiers. 

Dewald Brevis' picture in RCB shirt excites IPL lovers

Meanwhile, following his knock of 97 runs in 88 balls during SA U-19’s match against the England U-19 on Wednesday, Indian cricket fans came across a picture of the Proteas prodigy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB)’s shirt on social media. The picture of Brevis in RCB’s jersey left the fans in awe as they wondered if the player will play for the franchise in the IPL in the future. A further look at the young cricketer’s Instagram profile makes it certain that he is a fanboy of RCB, and specifically the RCB giants Viral Kohli and de Villiers. As the IPL 2022 mega auctions are scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13, next month, it would be interesting to see if RCB shows interest in the player.

Dewald Brevis' posts about RCB

Fans react to Brevis in RCB shirt

A look at Dewald Brevis's phenomenal run-of-form in the U-19 world cup

During the opening match of the U-19 World Cup match between South Africa and India, Brevis hit a knock of 65 runs off 99 balls, however failed to make his team win. During SA’s second match of the tournament against Uganda, Brevis notched up a century by scoring 104 runs off 110 balls with the help of 11 fours and one six and helped the team score 231 runs in the first innings. The Proteas ended up winning by 121 runs against Uganda before winning by a mammoth margin of 153 runs against Ireland in their next fixture.

Brevis scored 96 runs off 122 balls against Ireland and helped the team to score 315 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, in SA’s last match of the tournament against England on Wednesday, Brevis’ knock of 97 runs off 88 balls helped the team to save from embarrassment and score 209 runs in the first innings. England won the match by six wickets and qualified for the semi-final, while South Africa will play for the fifth-place play-off semi-final.

