IPL 2022: All About The RCB Unbox Event; Captain & Jersey To Be Unveiled At Live Event

The RCB unbox live event will take place on March 12 and will begin from 12:00 PM IST. The event will take place at Museum Road, Church Street.

RCB New Captain

The IPL 2022 season is just around the corner and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to announce their captain for this year's edition. After Virat Kohli stepped down from the position last year and the Bengaluru franchise have a huge decision to make on who will lead the team this season. All the suspense will finally come to an end on Saturday, March 12, during the RCB Unbox event. 

All you need to know about the RCB Unbox event

The RCB Unbox live event will take place on March 12 and will begin from 12 PM IST. The RCB Unbox event will take place at Museum Road, Church Street.

How to live stream the RCB unbox live event?

The franchise has made an announcement regarding live streaming of the RCB unbox live event. Fans can follow the RCB Twitter handle for further updates.

Captaincy candidates for RCB

Besides announcing the new captain, the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the RCB Unbox event will also unveil their new jersey. Australian star Glenn Maxwell, former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis are amongst the players in contention to lead the team in IPL 2022. 

A look at the RCB team for IPL 2022

Besides retaining Kohli, Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, RCB has replaced Devdutt Paddikal with Faf Du Plessis this season. The Bengaluru franchise also signed Dinesh Karthik to replace AB De Villiers in the middle order after the South African retired at the end of last season. 

There are several changes in the bowling department as the only player that RCB has once again signed is Harshal Patel, while Mohammed Siraj was retained ahead of the IPL auction 2022. Pacer Josh Hazlewood is the new addition to the squad. In terms of the spin attack, RCB have replaced Yuzvendra Chahal (who was signed by the Delhi Capitals) with Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. In total, RCB bought 19 players across 2 days of IPL 2022 Mega auction.

RCB Squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

