IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu Signs Up As Wicketkeeper, Shocked Fans Ask 'keeping As Well?'

At the age of 36 and being a specialist batsman does not exactly make you an ideal choice for Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, however, if you change that to wicketkeeper then that definitely gives you an added bonus. That is what Ambati Rayudu has done, having not been retained by Chennai Super Kings he would have been listed as a specialist batsman. Given his age, he might not have been an attractive buy option just as a batsman but he has changed that to a wicketkeeper and now it seems that it might be just what teams need ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Ambati Rayudu turns wicketkeeper ahead of IPL 2022 auctions

Fans on social media noticed that little change and appreciated it while complimenting him for being smart about it.

Ambati Rayudu IPL career

Rayudu has been a very consistent performer in the IPL. He has played 175 matches in total and scored 3916 runs in them. He has averaged 29.44 runs at a strike rate of 127.47. Along with that, he has scored one century and 21 half-centuries. Last season, he played an important role in helping CSK to the title as he scored 257 runs at an average of 28.55 and a stunning strike rate of 151.17. Against the Mumbai Indians, he was especially good as he scored 72 runs off just 27 balls at a strike rate of 266.67 and hit four fours and seven sixes.

CSK's retained players ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction

The existing eight franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, November 30, revealed the names of players retained by them ahead of the upcoming mega auction. CSK decided to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai Super Kings also shared a video of its star players signing their contracts for the coming season.

As far as the retentions are concerned, MS Dhoni has agreed to a wage cut as the former India skipper has been retained by CSK for Rs. 12 crore, Rs. 3 crore less than what he was receiving in the previous edition of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja was the first pick for CSK in the retention list as the side has acquired his services for Rs. 16 crore, the highest for a CSK player in IPL 2022. Moeen Ali has been retained for Rs. 8 crore and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been retained for Rs. 6 crore. The Kings are now left with a salary purse of Rs. 48 crore after the deduction of the amount used for retaining the four players.