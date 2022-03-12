IPL 2022: Ashwin Explains Special 'South Indian' Connect With RR Skipper Sanju Samson

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a part of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL 2022 season. The Tamil Nadu cricketer was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2022 auction before being snapped by Rajasthan Royals for INR 5 crore. Moving to RR means R Ashwin is set to play under Sanju Samson and in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, the off-spinner speaks about Samson's talent and the bond he shares with the Kerala cricketer.

IPL 2022: R Ashwin on special South Indian bond with Sanju Samson

While R Ashwin belongs to Tamil Nadu, Sanju Samson is from the state of Kerala. The spinner revealed that both cricketers share cultural similarities and how they connect easily over movies. He said, "It's been, one of, you know, sort of a younger brother-elder brother sort of a feeling. We connect at a more basic level I think. I come from Tamil Nadu and he comes from Kerala. He watches a lot of Tamil movies and is a big movie buff, so am I. We start connecting from there. As a South Indian, if you connect with movies, you don't need a connection beyond that."

He added, "Sanju is someone, who's always had good conversations around me. He does not even call me by my name, he just calls me Anna; which means elder brother. So that's the sort of respect, the mutual respect we have."

R Ashwin compares Sanju Samson with Rohit Sharma

Besides talking about the bond shared by both of them, R Ashwin also drew comparisons between Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter is known for his eye-catching strokeplay and clean hitting. However, he has failed to replicate his domestic and IPL form at the international level.

Speaking about Sanju Samson's batting, R Ashwin said, "I've always been stunned to a degree to see how Sanju bats. I used to be a fan of Rohit. We played along with each other, and Rohit is a special player, and Sanju is equally special I think. And it's just that he's not really broken those barriers at the international level yet. I think it's only a matter of time, though."