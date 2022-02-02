IPL 2022 Auction: Arjun Tendulkar Listed As Uncapped All-rounder At ₹20 Lakh Base Price

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the final list of 590 players who will go under the hammer during the IPL 2022 mega auction this month. India legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is amongst the 370 Indian players who have been shortlisted for the auction.

Arjun, who is under the uncapped category, has a base price of Rs. 20 lakh, same as the previous year. The 22-year-old was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2021, however, he was released by the franchise ahead of this year's mega auction.

Will Mumbai Indians re-sign Arjun?

Mumbai Indians went with Arjun Tendulkar in last year's auction despite knowing the fact that the young all-rounder is yet to establish himself as a top-class player who can make an impact in games with his individual performances. Mumbai picked Arjun for Rs. 20 lakh but did not give him an opportunity to play his first IPL match. Arjun warmed the bench for the entire season and kept helping his teammates in net sessions.

The situation in IPL 2022 mega auction is going to be completely different, not just for Mumbai Indians but for every other franchise. Each team is required to build its entire squad from scratch, including Mumbai. The franchises will be careful in spending their remaining purse, which could very well become a reason behind Arjun's non-selection. There's every chance that Arjun could go unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Arjun has so far played only two T20 games at the domestic level. The all-rounder has 2 wickets and 3 runs from the two T20 games he has played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

IPL 2022 mega auction

Out of the 590 players shortlisted for the upcoming mega auction, 370 are Indians and 220 are overseas players. There are 48 players who have placed themselves in the Rs. 2 crore bracket, which is the highest reserve price for players in the auction. Meanwhile, 20 players will see their bidding start at Rs. 1.5 crore base price, while 34 players have a base price of Rs. 1 crore. The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Image: Instagram/@mumbaiindians/BCCI