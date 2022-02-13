IPL 2022 Auction: As Sreesanth Goes Unsold, Fans Say 'disrespecting His Contributions'

Veteran Indian speedster and member of 2011 World Cup-winning squad, S Sreesanth was not selected by any team in the recently concluded IPL 2022 auction. The Indian pacer had a base price of ₹50 lakhs. However, the speedster was selected by his home state Kerala for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy. On the day when every team on the auction table ignored him, the pacer took to twitter and thanked God while wearing Kerala's Ranji trophy uniform.

Gods grace and lots of hard work and perseverance..thanks a lot to each and everyone of u for keeping faith in my ability..Great to be back in whites❤️🙏🏻✌🏻🇮🇳🏏just the beginning..gonna keep giving my very best every single moment ❤️🏏✌🏻💯#humbled #skyisnotthelimit #love #bcci pic.twitter.com/IfJLPzC1kU — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 13, 2022

Netizens were quite disappointed by the decision of franchises opting not to place a bid on the star player. Their disappointment was reflected on Twitter.

Extremely disappointed by the fact that #Sreesanth name hasn't been even considered. It's a shame for @BCCI @IPL every other country has given a fair chance to their guilty players. This man is clear but still disrespecting his contribution for India.💔 pic.twitter.com/4e9nPm128P — Dinesh Lilawat  (@ImDsL45) February 13, 2022

Downfall in Sreesanth career

The 39-year-old Kerala pacer has experience of partaking in 44 IPL games for various franchises from 2008 to 2013. Sreesanth was given a seven-year suspension by the Board of Control of Cricket in India for his alleged involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Earlier last year, the pacer made his comeback in the domestic circuit after he was selected in Kerala's squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, T20 Championship and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This year, he was selected for the premier domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy.

In the earlier editions too, the star Indian pacer was not included in the IPL auction list because none of the eight franchise had shortlisted him. To that, the pace had vowed, saying "Throw me to the wolves and I will come back leading the pack"

Image: PTI