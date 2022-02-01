IPL 2022 Auction List: See Top Players Available In Rs 1 Crore Base Price

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the IPL 2022 player auction list. As per the statement issued by the BCCI, a total of 590 players have been shortlisted to go under the hammer during the two-day event, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of those 590 players, 370 are Indians and 220 are overseas players. Here is an in-depth look at the top players available in the Rs 1 crore base price category in the IPL auction players list 2022.

In the Rs. 1 crore category there are various players like former Punjab Kings' explosive batter David Miller, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey, Sri Lanka's star Wanindu Hasaranga, Australian Marnus Labuschagne, Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana and England's Liam Livingstone to name a few.

David Miller - South Africa

Miller has played for Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals among others over the past few years but has been a shadow of his former self. He burst onto the scene for Punjab back in 2013 when he scored 418 runs at an average of 59.71 and a stunning strike rate of 164.56 The next season he scored more when got to 446 runs and help the Punjab team to the finals of the IPL. But following that he has never been able to replicate that form.

Manish Pandey - India

He has represented RCB, KKR, and SRH throughout his IPL career. He is now listed for a base price of Rs. 1 crore. He has been a consistent run-scorer all through his career averaging 30.68 at a strike rate of 121.83. Last season he played well for the eight matches he got in as he scored 292 runs at an average of 48.66 at a strike rate of 123.72.

Nitish Rana - India

Rana has been a vital cog in KKR's middle order for many years. However, they decided to not retain him this time around. He has scored 1820 runs for them at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 132.45.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka

Hasaranga was sensational for Sri Lanka at the 2021 ICC T20I World Cup doing well with the bat and the ball. His all-round skills are something everyone will want to get their hands on. For his national team in T20Is, he has taken 52 wickets in 31 innings while maintaining a stunning economy of 6.21.

Rassie van der Dussen - South Africa

Dussen is an explosive batter who has amassed 933 runs in 31 innings for South Africa in T20Is. He has averaged 38.87 runs at a strike rate of 130.85 and could be an excellent buy for teams.

Aiden Markram - South Africa

Another South African batter who can hit the big shots when needed. He has scored 588 runs in 18 innings for South Africa in T20Is at an average of 39.20 and a stunning strike rate of 147.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI