IPL 2022 Auction: Will Suresh Raina Be Dropped From MS Dhoni-led CSK Next Year?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won its record fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title this year after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a one-sided final. CSK did admirably well in all three departments, bouncing back strongly from a disastrous season the previous year. Not all players, however, were up to the task, with some failing to make the most of the opportunity presented to them.

Former India international Suresh Raina was one of the players who struggled in the recently finished season of IPL.

Will Suresh Raina be retained?

Raina is unlikely to be retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction due to his inability to score runs with the bat, as well as the fact that the Yellow Army would be aiming to build a squad for the future. IPL franchises have been allowed to retain up to four players ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Of the four players, a maximum of three can be Indians (Capped or Uncapped), and a maximum of two can be foreigners. As per media reports, CSK are planning to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Faf du Plessis ahead of the mega auction.

After missing IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, Raina made a strong comeback for CSK this season with an impressive half-century. However, the burning desire to score runs died down as the tournament progressed. It became even worse for Raina after IPL was halted mid-season and players were forced to return after a gap of five months to play again. Raina failed to regain his form and was ultimately replaced by Robin Uthappa in the playing XI. The 34-year-old, who is most popularly known as Mr. IPL, played 12 matches for CSK this season and scored only 160 runs at an abysmal average of 17.77.

Which IPL teams could target Raina?

If Raina is released by CSK and the team fails to re-sign him in the auction, the left-handed batter will be in high demand, especially because two new franchises have entered the race. Either Lucknow or Ahmedabad could be interested in him. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are amongst the clubs that could bid for Raina in the IPL 2022 mega auction. All three teams have a significant middle-order crisis.

Image: iplT20.com

