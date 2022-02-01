IPL 2022 Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 'heart Is With RCB' But Ready To Move Anywhere

After eight successful years of association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal currently faces a situation where he may have to part ways with the IPL franchise.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction that is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, the leg-spinner told R Ashwin on his YouTube show, 'DRS with Ash,' that he is keen on staying with RCB, but has no problem moving to another franchise as that is part of being a professional cricketer.

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals his thoughts ahead of IPL 2022 auction

While speaking to R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal explained how his heart continues to lie in Bengaluru even though there is no guarantee that the franchise can bring him back as the right to match (RTM) card no longer exists. "It's the first time where I feel I can go anywhere because there's no Right to Match (RTM) card. The last time (2018), RTM was available and they (RCB) had told me clearly that they'll buy me using RTM in the auction no matter what... But this time, seriously, as a professional player, I am ready to go to any team," said the 31-year old.

The Curious Case of Yuzi Chahal: the enterprising @yuzi_chahal shares his thoughts about IPL Auctions: which team & price he would like to go for in this open heart fun conversation with @ashwinravi99. Episode out now!



▶️ https://t.co/NUbRdyVRO4 pic.twitter.com/BBTby5eg4N — Crikipidea (@crikipidea) February 1, 2022

Chahal then went on to explain how the life of a professional player requires them to be flexible and be willing to play for any franchise. "Obviously, I want to go to RCB because I've been there for 8 years but it's not like if I go somewhere else I'll feel bad because everyone has to make a new team and it's a major auction where there's always purse constraints. Whichever team takes me, I'll keep giving my 100%. It will take some time to adjust to a new franchise but that's why we call ourselves professional players," added the leg-spinner.

Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin joke about IPL 2022 auction bids

When R Ashwin asked Yuzvendra Chahal about the amount he is looking to be signed at the IPL 2022 auction, the leg-spinner hilariously replied, "I don't want to say that I want 15 crores or 17 crores, you know, 8 cr is enough for me!" The 31-year old is the ninth highest wicket-taker in the competition and has picked up a staggering 139 scalps in just 114 matches. The last time Chahal was named in the IPL auction was in 2018, but on that occasion, RCB used their RTM to sign him for Rs 6 crores.