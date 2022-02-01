Quick links:
Image: IPL/Twitter
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released the list of players who will go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the two-day event, including 370 from India and 220 from 10 different foreign countries. There are a total of 61 capped Indian players have been selected in the list. Here's a full list of capped Indian players who will be auctioned in the mega event that is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.
1. Shreyas Iyer
2. Shikhar Dhawan
3. R Ashwin
4. Mohammad Shami
5. Ishan Kishan
6. Ajinkya Rahane
7. Suresh Raina
8. Yuzvendra Chahal
9. Washington Sundar
10. Shardul Thakur
11. Deepak Chahar
12. Ishant Sharma
13. Umesh Yadav
14. Devdutt Padikkal
15. Manish Pandey
16. Robin Uthappa
17. Krunal Pandya
18. Harshal Patel
19. Nitish Rana
20. Washington Sundar
21. Dinesh Karthik
22. Ambati Rayudu
23. Wriddhiman Saha
24. Prasidh Krishna
25. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
26. T Natarajan
27. Shardul Thakur
28. Rahul Chahar
29. Amit Mishra
30. Kuldeep Yadav
33. Karun Nair
34. Siddharth Kaul
35. Sandeep Warrier
36. Pawan Negi
37. Kedar Jadhav
38. Manoj Tiwary
39. Varun Aaron
40. Mohit Sharma
41. Murali Vijay
42. S. Sreesanth
43. Parvez Rasool
44. Dhawal Kulkarni
45. Gurkeerat Singh
46. Hanuma Vihari
47. Rahul Sharma
48. Karn Sharma
49. Shahbaz Nadeem
50. Mayank Markande
51. Piyush Chawla
52. Jaydev Unadkat
53. Sandeep Sharma
54. Cheteshwar Pujara
55. Chetan Sakariya
56. Navdeep Saini
57. Khaleel Ahmed
58. Jayant Yadav
59. Vijay Shankar
60. Shivam Dube
61. K. Gowtham
Check out the full list of players here
Meanwhile, amongst the 220 overseas players shortlisted for the auction, 47 are from Australia, the highest for any foreign country in the IPL 2022 mega auction. West Indies (34) will see the second-highest numbers of players participate in the auction, followed by South Africa (33), England and New Zealand (24 each), Sri Lanka (23), and Afghanistan (17). Players from Bangladesh, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, USA, and Scotland have also been shortlisted for the IPL auction.