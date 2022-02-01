The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday released the list of players who will go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. A total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the two-day event, including 370 from India and 220 from 10 different foreign countries. There are a total of 61 capped Indian players have been selected in the list. Here's a full list of capped Indian players who will be auctioned in the mega event that is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Capped Indian players in IPL 2022 auction

1. Shreyas Iyer

2. Shikhar Dhawan

3. R Ashwin

4. Mohammad Shami

5. Ishan Kishan

6. Ajinkya Rahane

7. Suresh Raina

8. Yuzvendra Chahal

9. Washington Sundar

10. Shardul Thakur

11. Deepak Chahar

12. Ishant Sharma

13. Umesh Yadav

14. Devdutt Padikkal

15. Manish Pandey

16. Robin Uthappa

17. Krunal Pandya

18. Harshal Patel

19. Nitish Rana

20. Washington Sundar

21. Dinesh Karthik

22. Ambati Rayudu

23. Wriddhiman Saha

24. Prasidh Krishna

25. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

26. T Natarajan

27. Shardul Thakur

28. Rahul Chahar

29. Amit Mishra

30. Kuldeep Yadav

33. Karun Nair

34. Siddharth Kaul

35. Sandeep Warrier

36. Pawan Negi

37. Kedar Jadhav

38. Manoj Tiwary

39. Varun Aaron

40. Mohit Sharma

41. Murali Vijay

42. S. Sreesanth

43. Parvez Rasool

44. Dhawal Kulkarni

45. Gurkeerat Singh

46. Hanuma Vihari

47. Rahul Sharma

48. Karn Sharma

49. Shahbaz Nadeem

50. Mayank Markande

51. Piyush Chawla

52. Jaydev Unadkat

53. Sandeep Sharma

54. Cheteshwar Pujara

55. Chetan Sakariya

56. Navdeep Saini

57. Khaleel Ahmed

58. Jayant Yadav

59. Vijay Shankar

60. Shivam Dube

61. K. Gowtham

Check out the full list of players here

Meanwhile, amongst the 220 overseas players shortlisted for the auction, 47 are from Australia, the highest for any foreign country in the IPL 2022 mega auction. West Indies (34) will see the second-highest numbers of players participate in the auction, followed by South Africa (33), England and New Zealand (24 each), Sri Lanka (23), and Afghanistan (17). Players from Bangladesh, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, USA, and Scotland have also been shortlisted for the IPL auction.

Image: IPL/Twitter

