IPL 2022: Bangalore Fan Proposes To Boyfriend During RCB Vs CSK Game; Funny Replies Follow

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on May 3 produced an interesting moment, not for cricket, but one of romance. During CSK's run-chase, a girl wearing an RCB shirt was seen proposing to her boyfriend in the stands.

During the eleventh over of the match, a girl fan got down on her knees and proposed to her boyfriend as seen in the video below. The girl can be seen giving a ring to her boyfriend, who seemingly accepted it and embraced the romantic moment.

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer among several other fans took to social media to comment upon the romantic moment, as seen in the comments below. Jaffer's comment was particularly hilarious as he stated that if the boy can stay loyal to RCB, he will undoubtedly stay loyal to his girlfriend. The former batter possibly made these comments as the Faf du Plessis-led side have never won the IPL, thereby perhaps making it difficult for any fan to stay loyal.

Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022

#RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/IivIhldzrz — NOone (He/him) (@factsman2003) May 4, 2022

RCB vs CSK recap: Bangalore win by 13 runs

Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell led a clinical bowling performance to help Royal Challengers Bangalore register a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings, pushing the defending champions to the brink of elimination in the IPL here on Wednesday.

The quartet of Mahipal Lomror, who smashed a 27-ball 42, skipper Faf du Plessis (38 off 22), Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Dinesh Karthik (27 not out off 17) did well to lift RCB to 173 for 8.

RCB bowlers then restricted the defending champions to 160 for 8, despite a fifty by opener Devon Conway (56).

While Maxwell ended with excellent figures of 2 for 22 off his four overs, Harshal was right on the money, snapping three wickets while giving away 35 runs.

Shabaz Ahmed (1/27), Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) and Josh Hazlewood (1/19) also picked a wicket each.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: Disney+ Hotstar